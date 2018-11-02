ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Debuts "Zo Lief" Promo Video

In May 2018, Anneke van Giersbergen performed two career-spanning concerts with orchestral arrangements together with Residentie Orkest The Hague. Now those special concerts will be available for all to hear when they are released as Symphonized, an 11-track live album due out on November 16th.

Today sees the launch of a brand new promo video for the unreleased track "Zo Lief."

Anneke comments: “The song 'Zo Lief' is about hanging on and letting go. I always thought that I would be a pretty relaxed mom, but dealing with transitions turns out to be more challenging than expected. Every time my son Finn enthusiastically welcomes a new stage of his independence, I have to admit that letting go of parental attachment isn’t that easy. An English translation of the song title is 'So Sweet’ and this is the very first time I release a song in my native language as a solo artist. I wrote and demoed ‘Zo Lief' a couple of years ago and Gijs Kramers made a subtle arrangement for orchestra. The video was shot at the Dutch North Sea coast by director Mark Uyl."

Taking in material from across her career, on Symphonized Anneke performs stunning versions of songs by VUUR, The Gentle Storm and The Gathering as well as solo material.

Anneke comments: "Symphonized was recorded last May in Dutch venues 013 (Tilburg) and Paard (The Hague), as I performed alongside the wonderful Residentie Orkest The Hague conducted by Arjan Tien. The orchestra is one of the leading Dutch symphony orchestras and regularly initiates cross-over projects. When artistic director Sven Arne Tepl invited me to create new renditions of songs I have previously recorded, I was immediately enthusiastic. I thought it was the perfect prelude to my 25-year anniversary next year, as I made my stage debut with The Gathering in 1994. The compelling arrangements were written by Marijn van Prooijen and Gijs Kramers. Instead of a band with additional symphonic accompaniment we chose to solely use the instruments of the orchestra and I'm very proud of the result!"

The album will be available as CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as digital audio download, and you can find the full tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Feel Alive"

"Amity" (originally released by The Gathering)

"Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki" (originally released by VUUR)

"Two Souls" (originally released by Lorrainville)

"When I Am Laid In Earth" (aria by Henry Purcell)

"Travel" (originally released by The Gathering)

"Zo Lief" (unreleased song in Dutch)

"You Will Never Change"

"Freedom" - Rio (originally released by VUUR)

"Forgotten" (originally released by The Gathering)

"Shores Of India" (originally released by The Gentle Storm)