ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - "Not A Lot Of Things Come Naturally To Me In Life, But Singing Does"

Anneke Van Giersbergen can handle just about any genre from gothic, symphonic rock and pop, to singer/songwriter and even Icelandic folk. She's back with her new outfit, VUUR, which sees her venturing into heavyweight progressive metal territory. Metal Express Radio caught up with Anneke during her recent UK tour to talk about her new band and the theme behind their debut album In This Moment We Are Free - Cities.

The clip below features Anneke van Giersbergen performing "Cloudbusting", a Kate Bush cover. This session was recorded in the Gibson Bus during Eurosonic Noorderslag in Groningen, Netherlands on January 18th.

Anneke discusses “Days Go By - London”, a track off her new band VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, in the new video below. The album is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“My Champion - Berlin”

“Time - Rotterdam”

“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”

“The Fire - San Francisco”

“Freedom - Rio”

“Days Go By - London”

“Sail Away - Santiago”

“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”

“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”

“Save Me - Istanbul”

“Reunite! - Paris”

“Days Go By - London” track-by-track video:

“Days Go By - London”:

VUUR have released a new video, recapping the band's European tour with Epica and Myrath. Watch below: