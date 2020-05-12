ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Offering To Record Guest Vocals For Signed Bands And Amateur Songwriters During Coronavirus Pandemic

Vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) receives a lot of guest-requests, but she usually doesn’t have sufficient time to devote to recording guest vocals. Now that performing live has come to a halt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, many musicians are using their homebound time to write and record new songs.

Anneke, too, spends most of her time in her home studio and since she is facing months without income, she got the idea to offer to record guest vocals. To preserve a certain amount of exclusivity, Anneke will choose one song a month as long as she won’t be able to perform live.

Send an MP3 of your demo song to guestvocals@annekevangiersbergen.com and please include the lyrics in a text file. Anything goes: signed bands, amateur songwriters, metal, country, duets, lead vocals, etc. The only conditions are one song per band / songwriter and you should have already written (most of) the vocal melody and lyrics in grammatically correct English or Dutch. Once a month Anneke will handpick her favourite song and record vocals for it.

Check out Anneke's message regarding this venture below.