Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR - “Days Go By - London” Track By Track Video Streaming
December 11, 2017, an hour ago
Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) discusses “Days Go By - London”, a track off her new band VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, in the new video below. The album is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic.
Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
“My Champion - Berlin”
“Time - Rotterdam”
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”
“The Fire - San Francisco”
“Freedom - Rio”
“Days Go By - London”
“Sail Away - Santiago”
“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”
“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”
“Save Me - Istanbul”
“Reunite! - Paris”
“Days Go By - London” track-by-track video:
“Days Go By - London”:
“Freedom - Rio” track-by-track video:
"Freedom - Rio”:
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut” track-by-track video:
“Time - Rotterdam” track-by-track video:
“My Champion - Berlin” track-by-track video:
“My Champion - Berlin” video:
VUUR have released a new video, recapping the band's European tour with Epica and Myrath. Watch below:
VUUR team up with Scar Symmetry for a short co-headline tour beginning later this week. Opening act for these exclusive shows will be My Propane.
December
7 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
8 -Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
9 -The Dome - London, England
10 -TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
VUUR have announced a UK and European tour for February 2018. Dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale now.
February
6 - Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe
7 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC2
8 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny
9 - Manchester, UK - Factory
10 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
12 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Marx
14 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
17 - Krakow, Poland - Żaczek
18 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Hajó
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN
22 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas-Saal
24 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7
In May, Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an encounter with Anneke van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements. The song selection will even include material from her yet to be released VUUR album.
Anneke comments: "It's such an honor to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music. The material will be an interesting cross-section of my career. Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song 'Travel', will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering's original album arrangement."
May
18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
19 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands
Lineup:
Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) - vocals
Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) - drums
Jord Otto - (My Propane, ex-ReVamp) - guitars
Ferry Duijsens - guitars
Johan van Stratum (Stream Of Passion) - bass
(Photo Set Vexy)