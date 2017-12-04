Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR Release European Tour Recap Video

Anneke van Giersbergen's VUUR have released a new video, recapping the band's European tour with Epica and Myrath. Watch below:

VUUR team up with Scar Symmetry for a short co-headline tour beginning later this week. Opening act for these exclusive shows will be My Propane.

December

7 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 -Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

9 -The Dome - London, England

10 -TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

VUUR have announced a UK and European tour for February 2018. Dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale now.

February

6 - Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe

7 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC2

8 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny

9 - Manchester, UK - Factory

10 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

12 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Marx

14 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

17 - Krakow, Poland - Żaczek

18 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Hajó

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN

22 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas-Saal

24 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7

In Ma, Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an encounter with Anneke van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements. The song selection will even include material from her yet to be released VUUR album.

Anneke comments: "It's such an honor to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music. The material will be an interesting cross-section of my career. Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song 'Travel', will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering's original album arrangement."

May

18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

19 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands

VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic. Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“My Champion - Berlin”

“Time - Rotterdam”

“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”

“The Fire - San Francisco”

“Freedom - Rio”

“Days Go By - London”

“Sail Away - Santiago”

“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”

“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”

“Save Me - Istanbul”

“Reunite! - Paris”

“My Champion - Berlin”:

"Freedom - Rio”:

“Days Go By - London”:

Lineup:

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) - vocals

Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) - drums

Jord Otto - (My Propane, ex-ReVamp) - guitars

Ferry Duijsens - guitars

Johan van Stratum (Stream Of Passion) - bass