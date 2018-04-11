Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR Release “Freedom - Rio” Guitar Playthrough Video
April 11, 2018, 2 hours ago
Anneke van Giersbergen's VUUR have released a guitar playthrough for "Freedom - Rio", a track from the band’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, out worldwide via InsideOutMusic. The footage was recorded at VanderMeij Gutiars, Amsterdam.
Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
“My Champion - Berlin”
“Time - Rotterdam”
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”
“The Fire - San Francisco”
“Freedom - Rio”
“Days Go By - London”
“Sail Away - Santiago”
“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”
“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”
“Save Me - Istanbul”
“Reunite! - Paris”
In May, Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an encounter with Anneke van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements. The song selection will even include material from her yet to be released VUUR album.
Anneke comments: "It's such an honor to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music. The material will be an interesting cross-section of my career. Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song 'Travel', will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering's original album arrangement."
May
18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
19 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands