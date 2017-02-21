Anneke van Giersbergen's VUUR Share Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Debut Album Recordings

In 2016, renowned Dutch vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen announced the formation of a brand new progressive metal band under the name of VUUR. The band now offers a glimpse into the recording process of their debut album at Sandlane Recording Facilities in Rijen, the Netherlands.

VUUR's debut full length is due in the fall of this year. Watch the behind-the scenes-video below:

In the video, Anneke reveals that the lyrical content of the album is inspired by the many cities she has visited while being on the road.

Anneke comments: "For a long time I've wanted to make a kind of concept album about the cities we've visited, because we tour so much and see so many countries and cities. I often have a strong feeling for a city. It can be anything - sometimes I visualize a city as a man or a character, or sometimes something happened in that city and I want to write about that."

The first confirmed tour dates are as follows:

June

9 - Neushoorn (warm-up show) - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

30 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

July

14 - Masters of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

15 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands

VUUR lineup:

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) - lead vocals

Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) - drums

Jord Otto (My Propane, ex-ReVamp) - guitars

Ferry Duijsens - guitars

Johan van Stratum (Stream of Passion) - bass

Marcela Bovio (Stream of Passion) - vocals