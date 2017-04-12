Anneke van Giersbergen's VUUR To Tour With EPICA In Late 2017

In 2016 renowned Dutch vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen announced the formation of a brand new progressive metal band under the name of VUUR. With their debut album well under way, the band have now announced that they will be main support to Dutch symphonic metal band Epica on The Ultimate Principle tour this coming November in Europe.

Anneke had this to say: "Right after the release of our debut album this fall, VUUR will hit the road on our first European tour as direct support for the mighty Epica. Also part of this amazing line-up is Tunisian progressive metal band Myrath. We are recording the album as we speak and we really can't wait to play these songs live! We are looking forward to this tour and seeing you. Get ready for an amazing night and purchase your tickets here.”

Tour dates:

November

9 - Klub Studio - Krakow, Poland

12 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

13 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

14 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

15 - La BAM - Metz, France

17 - Stereolux - Nantes, France

18 - Krakatoa - Bordeaux, France

25 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

26 - Le Transbordeur - Lyon, France

29 - Bakcstage Werk - Munich, Germany

December

3 - L'Aeronef - Lille, France

The band recently offered a glimpse into the recording process of their debut album at Sandlane Recording Facilities in Rijen, the Netherlands. You can watch a behind the scenes video below.

In the video Anneke reveals that the lyrical content of the album is inspired by the many cities she has visited while being on the road.

Anneke comments: "For a long time I've wanted to make a kind of concept album about the cities we've visited, because we tour so much and see so many countries and cities. I often have a strong feeling for a city. It can be anything - sometimes I visualize a city as a man or a character, or sometimes something happened in that city and I want to write about that."

Other confirmed live dates include:

June

9 - Neushoorn (warm-up show) - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

30 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

July

14 - Masters of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

15 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands

VUUR's debut full length is due in the fall of this year.