ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN To Guest On LUX TERMINUS Debut Album

Composer Vikram Shankar, who recently joined Redemption as their keyboardist, unveiled Lux Terminus in 2017, an instrumental progressive rock band influenced by metal, jazz fusion, and cinematic music. They have checked in with the following update:

"We are honored to announce that legendary vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering, Devin Townsend Project, Ayreon, VUUR, The Gentle Storm, etc.) will appear on our debut record, due for release later this year!"

Lux Terminus recently announced that Dutch guitar wizard Timo Somers (Delain, Vengeance, Arrow Haze) and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous, Kamancello, Musk Ox) will also appear on their debut record.