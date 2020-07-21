ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN With KAMERATA ZUID - Let The Light In Album Available This Month; "Circles" Streaming

In December 2019, Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) and Kamerata Zuid chamber orchestra did a number of concerts together in North Brabant, a province in the south of the Netherlands where Anneke was born and raised.

The setlist offered a variety of Anneke's own songs with a classical twist, two renditions of her favourite collaborations and some classical arias. The concerts also featured a brand new piece called "Let The Light In", written by Anneke and famed Dutch composer Anthony Fiumara. All arrangements were written by Ruud Peeters, with the exception of the title track.

All seven concerts were recorded and artistic director / conductor Frank Adams and Anneke cherry-picked their best performances. The album was recorded by Jonathan Heywood, mixed by Guido Aalbers at Giesound and mastered by Darius van Helfteren. Hajo Müller designed the album cover.

The album will be released on July 31 on all digital platforms. Pre-order via Bandcamp and receive the song "Circles" instantly. Listen to the song below.

Tracklisting:

"Elegy In G Major" (live)

"Waar Ben Ik Meneer" (live)

"Mental Jungle" (live)

"Heute Nacht Oder Nie" (live)

"Circles" (live)

"Bist Du Bei Mir (live)

"Stay" (live)

"Let The Light In" (live)

"Somewhere" (live)

"Wonder" (live)

"O Del Mio Dolce Ardor" (live)

"Valley Of The Queens" (live)

"She" (live)

"Circles":

Let the Light in by Anneke van Giersbergen with Kamerata Zuid

(Photo - Mark Uyl)