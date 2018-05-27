ANNHILATOR - Open Rehearsal / Meet & Greet In July Announced For Munich, Germany

Canadian thrash legends Annihilator will return to Munich, Germany on July 9th for another Backstage At Backstage engagement. As in 2017, the event will feature and open rehearsal, meet & greet, and a short live performance at the Backstage club. Doors open at 7:00pm, the open rehearsal begins at 8:00pm. Go to this location for more event details.

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"We are totally fired up with announcing a two month European headline tour we ae calling A Tour For The Demented. This tour will start in October 2018 a run into December. Also exciting is that we are planning to bring a bigger-than-usual stage show with us, as venue sizes are increasing for us and we also want to give you the best visual experience we can. Annihilator has always been about the music and the live energy but A Tour For The Demented is going to be something to see as well! Get your tix and looking forward to seeing you all!"

Ticket links are available here.