ANNIHILATION - Bay Area Thrashers To Reunite For Select Shows, New Music

Bay area old school thrashers, Annihilation, have announced that they will reunite for select shows and to record some new music.

Annihilation was a seminal metal band that was started in the 1980s by Jeff Stewart (guitar) and Pat Sauger bass). The band was a main influence to bands like Vio-lence, Forbiddent, etc., and is part of the bay area thrash metal family. The band was even contacted and became Angelwitch SF for a brief stint when Angelwitch moved to the bay area.

Jeff Stewart recently took part in the Kill On Command benifit show for Sean Killian. The current members are all staples in the metal scene who were all part of the last incarnation of the band from 1990-91. Joey Genoni (guitar, Taunted) Kenny Donovan (drums, ex-Cultural Warfare), Jacques Serrano (Taunted, Cultural Warfare). This reunion has been flirted with for years but schedules did not work until now. The band is ready to show the world what fast and furious meant and means.

Stay tuned for updates. Find the band's Facebook page here.