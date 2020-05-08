ANNIHILATOR Bassist RICH HINKS Posts "Phantom Asylum" Playthrough Video

May 8, 2020, an hour ago

The clip below features Annihilator bassist Rich Hinks doing a playthrough of "Phantom Asylum" from the album For The Demented, released in 2017.

Rich: "This is a song that Jeff (Waters) and I co-wrote together, as we did for almost of For The Demented. The verse riff was just a badass riff he came up with on the fly (one of my favourites on the album!). The chorus riff was actually based off a death metal type riff I had that we deconstructed together and rewrote into this kinda groove heavy chorus, while the bridge section hinged around a sludgey, almost doom metal sort of riff I had come up with that we built on for what you hear in the final song.

The audio is from the take with the moving camera. I only had one camera available to shoot with, so I recorded a couple of extra angles so you can see what I'm playing a bit better! It's one of my favourites off this record so I hope you dig it!"

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has posted live side stage footage of "Alison Hell" featuring the band's current line-up of himself, Aaron Homma (guitars), Rich Hinks (bass) and Fabio Alessandrini (drums). Date and location of the gig haven't been revealed, but the important thing is to enjoy the clip.



