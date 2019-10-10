ANNIHILATOR - Behind-The-Scenes Video From Rehearsals For Upcoming European / UK Tour Posted

Following is a new update from Canadian thrash legends Annihilator:

"Here’s some behind the scenes footage of rehearsals here at Watersound, getting ready for our huge upcoming European/UK tour!"

As explained by Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters in a recent Facebook post about postponement of the band's fall 2018 tour, the new dates are in the poster below. He checked in with the following update:

"This tour is going to KILL. Just going through the zillion bands to tour with us on this one... gotta make a special line-up here for many reasons. Since we postponed the For The Demented touring until the below dates, we will play some songs from it and songs the upcoming NEW studio CD! That should come out in Sept/Oct 2019, if we are lucky... and of course, some Alice In Hell gems and tributes, in honor of our fallen metal brother, Randy Rampage. Bigger production than usual, lots of energy, as always and some cool people joining us! Get tix now! Love to you all!