ANNIHILATOR - Canadian Headline Tour Announced For Summer 2017

Annihilator frontman/founder Jeff Waters has issued the following update on the band's upcoming headline tour through Canada this summer:

"Proud to announce support coming from Australia's Mason (killer thrash band that we toured Europe with on the last Annihilator European headline tour) and Canada's thrashers and former Wacken Battle Worldwide winners, Mutank. It will be a metal event, Canada! Cites and dates in the poster and the 2 missing dates + venue names announced next week or so! Get ready this June! Annihilation time!"

Waters recently issued an update on the band's forthcoming studio album, the 16th in the Annihilator catalogue;

"So... the new studio CD. Picture Never, Neverland with some Alice In Hell... add faster stuff without losing the weird and crazy melodic stuff from those CDs... add some 'Brain Dance' and some more technical and more difficult-to-play stuff... subtract some of the more commercial choruses I did on the recent Suicide Society record and add a more original vocal style on it. Always feel great about a new CD cause it's a ton of work... and it's your "baby"... but this one feels different. Let's see!"