ANNIHILATOR - Fan-Filmed Video From Quebec City Show Posted

Canadian metal legends Annihilator wrap up their historical 2017 cross-Canada tour tonight (July 1st) in Cornwall, Ontario for Canada Day. On June 28th they performed in Quebec City, QC at L’Anti. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice caught up with guitarist vocalist Jeff Waters of Canada's Annihilator in Montreal, Canada on June 29th as they were nearing the end of their Cross Canadian tour.

Waters spoke about the lyrical theme and concept that was running through the upcoming new Annihilator album, he said "This new album has more of a theme, I finally got a theme on a record the whole way through. I didn't want to just try do a theme based on a book or story or movie or whatever. I just took a theme from out of the mind, good, bad, craziness, addictions. Everything to do with the mind, so every song has something to do with the mind, good or bad of interesting things about the mind. "

Jeff Waters went on to talk about his influence or Eddie Van Halen and Dave Mustaine in his music, he said, “there are no songs in Annihilator that directly relate to Van Halen which is ironic cause Van Halen is my favorite guitar player. Eddie Van Halen would just sit there and the tape would role and play a solo, whereas I would structure and rehearse over and over again. Since 2005 I sort of got what he was doing and said I’m just going to roll the tape and just go and that's a lot of my solos now just one takes. As for Dave Mustaine, there are a few, the Mustanisms came in on very early Annihilator albums and they were directly related to So Far, So Good, So What."

In the interview Jeff Waters also hinted at a possible tour with Judas Priest.

Annihilator will be heading off to Europe in the fall to tour with Testament and Death Angel.

Tour dates:

November

11 - Weissenhäusser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise (Testament only)

12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

16 - Kosice, Slovakia Collosseum

17 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

30 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

December

1 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son

3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

8 - Paris, France - Bataclan

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

(Photo - Jasmina Vrcko)