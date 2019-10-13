ANNIHILATOR - Fan-Filmed Video From UK / European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted

Unstoppable and relentless, Annihilator have embarked on a 43-date, 18-country European Tour, which kicked off at Newcastle’s Riverside on October 12th. Fan-filmed from that show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Betrayed"

"King of the Kill"

"No Way Out"

"Armed To The Teeth" (live premiere)

"One to Kill"

"Ultraparanoia"

"The Trend"

"Schizos (Are Never Alone) Parts I & II"

"Set The World On Fire"

- drum solo -

"Twisted Lobotomy"

"Psycho Ward" (live premiere)

"Tricks and Traps"

"W.T.Y.D."

Encore:

"Phantasmagoria"

"Burns Like a Buzzsaw Blade"

"Crystal Ann"

"Alison Hell"

Tour dates:

October

13 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

15 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

16 - Steelmill - Wolverhampton, UK

18 - Pumpe - Kiel, Germany

19 - Tivoli - Bremen, Germany

20 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

22 - Luxor - Köln, Germany

23 - Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands

24 - Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands

25 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

26 - Underworld - London, UK

27 - Le Petit Bain - Paris, France

29 - Illyade - Grenoble, France

30 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France

31 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain

November

1 - Sala Mon - Madrid, Spain

2 - Rock City - Valencia, Spain

3 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

5 - Locomotiv - Bologna, Italy

6 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy

7 - Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

8 - Kaminwerk - Memmingen, Germany

9 - Explosiv - Graz, Austria

10 - Boogaloo - Zagreb, Croatia

11 - SKC Fabrika - Novi Sad, Serbia

13 - Havana Club - Tel Aviv, Israel

15 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece

16 - Principal Club - Thessaloniki, Greece

17 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Quantic Club - Bucharest, Romania

20 - Form Space - Cluj-Napoca, Romania

21 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

22 - Szene - Wien, Austria

23 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

24 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

26 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

27 - Colos Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

28 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

29 - F-Haus - Jena, Germany

30 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

02 - Red Club - Moscow, Russia

03 - Club Zal - Sankt Petersburg, Russia

For tickets, visit Annihilatormetal.com.

Lineup:

Jeff Waters (vocals/guitar)

Rich Hinks (bass)

Aaron Homma (guitar)

Fabio Alessandrini (drums)