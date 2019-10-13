ANNIHILATOR - Fan-Filmed Video From UK / European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted
October 13, 2019, 18 minutes ago
Unstoppable and relentless, Annihilator have embarked on a 43-date, 18-country European Tour, which kicked off at Newcastle’s Riverside on October 12th. Fan-filmed from that show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Betrayed"
"King of the Kill"
"No Way Out"
"Armed To The Teeth" (live premiere)
"One to Kill"
"Ultraparanoia"
"The Trend"
"Schizos (Are Never Alone) Parts I & II"
"Set The World On Fire"
- drum solo -
"Twisted Lobotomy"
"Psycho Ward" (live premiere)
"Tricks and Traps"
"W.T.Y.D."
Encore:
"Phantasmagoria"
"Burns Like a Buzzsaw Blade"
"Crystal Ann"
"Alison Hell"
Tour dates:
October
13 - Slay - Glasgow, UK
15 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
16 - Steelmill - Wolverhampton, UK
18 - Pumpe - Kiel, Germany
19 - Tivoli - Bremen, Germany
20 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
22 - Luxor - Köln, Germany
23 - Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands
24 - Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands
25 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
26 - Underworld - London, UK
27 - Le Petit Bain - Paris, France
29 - Illyade - Grenoble, France
30 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France
31 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain
November
1 - Sala Mon - Madrid, Spain
2 - Rock City - Valencia, Spain
3 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain
5 - Locomotiv - Bologna, Italy
6 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy
7 - Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland
8 - Kaminwerk - Memmingen, Germany
9 - Explosiv - Graz, Austria
10 - Boogaloo - Zagreb, Croatia
11 - SKC Fabrika - Novi Sad, Serbia
13 - Havana Club - Tel Aviv, Israel
15 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece
16 - Principal Club - Thessaloniki, Greece
17 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulgaria
19 - Quantic Club - Bucharest, Romania
20 - Form Space - Cluj-Napoca, Romania
21 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
22 - Szene - Wien, Austria
23 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland
24 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland
26 - Lido - Berlin, Germany
27 - Colos Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
28 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany
29 - F-Haus - Jena, Germany
30 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany
02 - Red Club - Moscow, Russia
03 - Club Zal - Sankt Petersburg, Russia
For tickets, visit Annihilatormetal.com.
Lineup:
Jeff Waters (vocals/guitar)
Rich Hinks (bass)
Aaron Homma (guitar)
Fabio Alessandrini (drums)