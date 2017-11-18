ANNIHILATOR - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Antwerp Show Posted
November 18, 2017, an hour ago
Currently on the road in Europe with Death Angel supporting Testament, Annihilator's kick-off show on November 12th at Muziekcentrum TRIX in Antwerp, Belgium is available below in its entirety.
The setlist was as follows:
"One to Kill"
"King of the Kill"
"No Way Out"
"Set the World on Fire"
"Phantasmagoria"
"Twisted Lobotomy"
"Alison Hell"
"Human Insecticide"
Tour dates are as follows:
November
18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *
19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum *
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena *
22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *
23 - München, Germany - Backstage *
24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage *
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA/Longhorn *
26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska *
27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal *
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 *
30 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon *
December
1 - Milano, Italy - Live Club *
2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *
3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini *
4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera *
6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur *
7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux *
8 - Paris, France - Bataclan *
9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting *
10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat *
* with Testament & Death Angel
** with Death Angel
Check out BraveWords' latest Annihilator featur focusing on the band's new album, For The Demented, here.
Annihilator is:
Jeff Waters - vox, guitar
Fabio Alessandrini - drums
Rich Hinks - bass
Aaron Homma - guitar