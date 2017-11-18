ANNIHILATOR - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Antwerp Show Posted

Currently on the road in Europe with Death Angel supporting Testament, Annihilator's kick-off show on November 12th at Muziekcentrum TRIX in Antwerp, Belgium is available below in its entirety.

The setlist was as follows:

"One to Kill"

"King of the Kill"

"No Way Out"

"Set the World on Fire"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Twisted Lobotomy"

"Alison Hell"

"Human Insecticide"

Tour dates are as follows:

November

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum *

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena *

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *

23 - München, Germany - Backstage *

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage *

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA/Longhorn *

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska *

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal *

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 *

30 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon *

December

1 - Milano, Italy - Live Club *

2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *

3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini *

4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera *

6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur *

7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux *

8 - Paris, France - Bataclan *

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting *

10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat *

* with Testament & Death Angel

** with Death Angel

Check out BraveWords' latest Annihilator featur focusing on the band's new album, For The Demented, here.

Annihilator is:

Jeff Waters - vox, guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar