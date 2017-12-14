ANNIHILATOR Frontman / Founder JEFF WATERS Checks In Following European Tour With TESTAMENT And DEATH ANGEL - "Big Tour Announcement Coming Monday" (Video)

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with the following update:

"Jeff Waters back home after historic Europe run... it was! Video of fun Canadian taste of winter and message about new tours coming! Thanks to the fans for buying up For The Demented, big-time! Now we can keep upping the ante and tour even more than our last crazy three years of mega-touring! It's all because of you... and we know it."

Annihilator' European tour kick-off show with Testament and Death Angel took place on November 12th at Muziekcentrum TRIX in Antwerp, Belgium. It is available below in its entirety.

The setlist was as follows:

"One to Kill"

"King of the Kill"

"No Way Out"

"Set the World on Fire"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Twisted Lobotomy"

"Alison Hell"

"Human Insecticide"

Annihilator is:

Jeff Waters - vox, guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar