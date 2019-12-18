ANNIHILATOR Frontman / Founder JEFF WATERS Selling Guitars Used During 2019 European Tour

Collectors and fans: Annihilator frontman and founder Jeff Waters is selling off his recent touring guitars.

Says Jeff: "After every tour we do, I get hit with tons of messages asking if I would sell one of my touring guitars. I've been doing that for years so here we go again! The ESP's were my Drop D guitars and the Jackson V's were half-step down axes; also used in the 'Psycho Ward' and 'Armed To The Teeth' videos."

Up for grabs and you can get Jeff to personalize them to you:

- 2 x Red Jackson Vees (identical) with customs Evertune bridges, put on for Jeff 2500 euros + shipping.

- 2 x ESP Arrow II's (blk and grey/blk) with custom Evertune bridges, put on for Jeff 3200 euros + shipping.

These are Jeff Waters' actual touring guitars; not the same idea as if you bought them in a music store, so the price reflects this. Message Jeff waters via his personal Facebook page here if seriously interested.

"These will go quick; they always do..."