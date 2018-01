ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Confirmed For Frankfurt Musikmesse 2018 Guitar Camp

A regular visitor to the annual Musikmesse trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters will take part in this year's Guitar Camp. A note from the Musikmesse, which runs from April 11th - 14th:

"At the Guitar Camp, you can experience the energy-charged performances of world-famous artists at first hand. The heart of the camp is the Blood, Sweat and Tears Box in the intimate atmosphere of the sound-proof cabin, you can get closer to top musicians than at any concert. Stars of the guitar scene are on their original instruments and setups every day of the fair. After their performance, the guitarists are available to answer questions about their sets and techniques, as well as they were available for photos and autographs."

Waters recently guested on the Talk Toomey podcast. He discussed the band's existence as what amounts to a solo project with backing musicians, and the new Annihilator album For The Demented. Check out the interview at this location. It begins at the 30 minute mark.

Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"We are totally fired up with announcing a two month European headline tour we ae calling A Tour For The Demented. This tour will start in October 2018 a run into December. Also exciting is that we are planning to bring a bigger-than-usual stage show with us, as venue sizes are increasing for us and we also want to give you the best visual experience we can. Annihilator has always been about the music and the live energy but A Tour For The Demented is going to be something to see as well! Get your tix and looking forward to seeing you all!"

Annihilator is:

Jeff Waters - vox, guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar