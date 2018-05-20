ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS In Praise Of CRADLE OF FILTH's Cover Of "Alison Hell" - "This Is How You Cover A Song..."

Cradle Of Filth's latest album, Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness Of Decay, features a cover of the Annihilator classic "Alison Hell" as a bonus track. Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters posted the clip on his official Facebook page with the following message:

"Cradle Of Filth covers Annihilator's 'Alison Hell'. THIS is how you cover a song... make it as good or better than the original! They did!"

On March 24th Testament, Annihilator and Vader touched down in Moscow, Russia at the GlavClub. Fan-filmed video of Annihilator's entire support set is available below.

Setlist:

"King of the Kill"

"One to Kill"

"No Way Out"

"Set The World On Fire"

"Twisted Lobotomy"

"W.T.Y.D."

"Alison Hell"

"Phantasmagoria"

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"We are totally fired up with announcing a two month European headline tour we ae calling A Tour For The Demented. This tour will start in October 2018 a run into December. Also exciting is that we are planning to bring a bigger-than-usual stage show with us, as venue sizes are increasing for us and we also want to give you the best visual experience we can. Annihilator has always been about the music and the live energy but A Tour For The Demented is going to be something to see as well! Get your tix and looking forward to seeing you all!"

Ticket links are available here.