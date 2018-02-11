ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN - "He Changed Guitar And Rock Music Forever"

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters, a guitar legend in his own right, has posted the following tribute to Eddie Van Halen:

"Forty years ago, with the release of his band's debut record, this man changed the course of history and direction of everything that was to be played on six-string, electric, rock guitar. For those who weren't there, every musician that heard 'Eruption' stopped what they were doing and said, almost simultaneously, 'What and who is THAT?'

Lineups formed outside magazine and book stores, in almost every city in the world, whenever a guitar magazine was coming out with an interview with him in it. The best guitarists at that time shook their heads in awe. Some tried to copy him and others didn't even bother to try, knowing that only he could do what he was doing. He inspired millions and millions of kids and adults. He was the most innovative and influential guitarist of all time; not just for that 'lead guitar god' thing. While his solos were groundbreaking in technique, speed, style and feel, his rhythm guitar playing was second to none and his songwriting abilities produced some of the best hard rock and pre-metal, guitar-driven classics. No one player has had all three of those qualities at this high level EVER.

He changed guitar and rock music forever and, just for fun and the love of his craft, created a guitar, amp, speaker/cabinet, fx pedals and guitar accessory empire.

Oh... did I mention that he changed lives? Mine included.

Thank you, Eddie Van Halen"

A regular visitor to the annual Musikmesse trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Waters will take part in this year's Guitar Camp. A note from the Musikmesse, which runs from April 11th - 14th:

"At the Guitar Camp, you can experience the energy-charged performances of world-famous artists at first hand. The heart of the camp is the Blood, Sweat and Tears Box in the intimate atmosphere of the sound-proof cabin, you can get closer to top musicians than at any concert. Stars of the guitar scene are on their original instruments and setups every day of the fair. After their performance, the guitarists are available to answer questions about their sets and techniques, as well as they were available for photos and autographs."

More details will be revealed soon. Go to this location for information and registration access.

Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"We are totally fired up with announcing a two month European headline tour we ae calling A Tour For The Demented. This tour will start in October 2018 a run into December. Also exciting is that we are planning to bring a bigger-than-usual stage show with us, as venue sizes are increasing for us and we also want to give you the best visual experience we can. Annihilator has always been about the music and the live energy but A Tour For The Demented is going to be something to see as well! Get your tix and looking forward to seeing you all!"

Ticket links are available here.

Check out BraveWords' latest Annihilator feature focusing on the band's new album, For The Demented, here.

Annihilator is:

Jeff Waters - vox, guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar