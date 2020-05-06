ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Posts "Alison Hell" Live Side Stage Footage From The Archives

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has posted live side stage footage of "Alison Hell" featuring the band's current line-up of himself, Aaron Homma (guitars), Rich Hinks (bass) and Fabio Alessandrini. Date and location of the gig haven't been revealed, but the important thing is to enjoy the clip.

Waters recently posted the following message for the fans:

"Fabio Alessandrini and Aaron Homma: drummer and guitarist extraordinaire for Annihilator. Tough to follow in the (smelly drummer) shoes of Hartmann, Mangini, Black, etc.. but Fabio takes the 'best-of' them and creates his own style. Equally as difficult to learn another guitar player's style and clone it, Aaron does this, too... but like Fabio, he's still able to add his slight stamp on it. Great live energy, too!

Our touring lineup now is undeniably the best and most energetic live lineup we've had, save for the Alice / Neverland lineups. Everyone always wants 'so-and-so' back in the band and everyone has their own favorite Annihilator lineups: me too! I always thought the core Waters / Hartmann / Davis / Darley foursome to be the best live version of the band (touring force from 89 - 91), but after trying, occasionally, to reunite some of them, you find that some haven't played an instrument in decades, some are too unhealthy to ever play again let alone tour, and some just lost interest in being a musician. That's okay, no problem!

Annihilator and I are lucky to have had some incredible talents to work, play and have fun with... Salut! But Annihilator's live shows and now Ballistic, Sadistic - our 17th studio CD - damn-well show that we are in the best place possible! Cheers!!

My Rich Hinks praise comes next!"