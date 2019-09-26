ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Posts "Set The World On Fire" Guitar Playthrough Video

September 26, 2019

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has uploaded a new "How to..." video for the fans. Check out his playthrough of the classic "Set The World On Fire" below.

Ever wondered how to coordinate eight different amps and four speaker cabinets in a studio without getting up from your chair? That's the question Jeff Waters asked himself. Check out his one-of-a-kind solution for Watersound Studios in the video below.



