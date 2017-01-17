ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Selling Custom Gibson Signature Pickups; Only Six Pairs Left In Existence

Annihilator frontman/founder Jeff Waters is selling 2010 Custom Gibson signature pickups, found only in his 2010 signature Epiphone Annihilation model guitar. These are the actual model of pickups put in Jeff’s first signature Epiphone Annihilation guitar.

The bridge pickup is custom wound to capture Jeff’s strict specifications of being able to get the "crunch" a la Gibson/Seymour Duncan-style but without the gritty tone that comes from most EMG-style pickups. This pickup gives less of a digital grit sound and more of a warm, cleaner '80s traditional heavy metal/ thrash metal tone. It also lets the user add as much gain, via an amp or pedal-in-front, rather than adding too much that can’t be taken out later.

The neck pickup is a very warm and clean version that really brings out the best in Gibson pickups when used in conjunction with the bridge pickup. Using both these pickups simultaneously, with volume and tone on full, is exactly how Jeff gets his clean tones on the records.

Sold only as a pair, there are only 6 pairs of these pickups left in existence and were sent to Jeff as backup/replacement sets for his 2010-2015 run of these guitars; he never once needed to change them.

Annihilator are booked to play Mavericks on January 31st in Ottawa, Ontario. They have issued the following announcement:

"Have dinner with Annihilator at Jeff Waters's studio/home and hang out for a rehearsal! Win one of 10 autographed copies of the new Triple Threat DVD package release!"