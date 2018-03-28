ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Selling One-Of-A-Kind Album Artwork Tour Guitars

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has posted the following message on Facebook addressed to the fans:

"I have been getting nailed with requests about where to buy these and if they could buy these from me. I say now: YES (No, I won't give these away... I do that sometimes, ya know!). These are my Epiphone Annihilation II's with some simple mods (strap locks, input jack), and each have a one-of-a-kind CD artwork on them: The Alice, The Demented and The Neverland. Been using them on the last two Testament/Annihlator tours and they rock! ONE OF A KIND. Message me here if you are interested but be aware that they are sought after!"

Update: "Alice is gone! Neverland and Demented are still here but offers ramping up quick. Get one if you can; one of a kind and they are destroying here on the Testament/Annihilator/Vader tour!! Message me."

A regular visitor to the annual Musikmesse trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Waters will take part in this year's Guitar Camp. A note from the Musikmesse, which runs from April 11th - 14th:

"At the Guitar Camp, you can experience the energy-charged performances of world-famous artists at first hand. The heart of the camp is the Blood, Sweat and Tears Box in the intimate atmosphere of the sound-proof cabin, you can get closer to top musicians than at any concert. Stars of the guitar scene are on their original instruments and setups every day of the fair. After their performance, the guitarists are available to answer questions about their sets and techniques, as well as they were available for photos and autographs."

More details will be revealed soon. Go to this location for information and registration access.

Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"We are totally fired up with announcing a two month European headline tour we ae calling A Tour For The Demented. This tour will start in October 2018 a run into December. Also exciting is that we are planning to bring a bigger-than-usual stage show with us, as venue sizes are increasing for us and we also want to give you the best visual experience we can. Annihilator has always been about the music and the live energy but A Tour For The Demented is going to be something to see as well! Get your tix and looking forward to seeing you all!"

Ticket links are available here.