ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Teases New Album In Latest Gear Video

The following video update features Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters being Jeff Waters...

"In studio with killer new Eventide and some guitar soloing stuff (not at all from new Annihilator music!!!). Ssshhh..."

Annihilator have released the official video for "Psycho Ward". The thought-provoking track centred on domestic violence, comes by way of the band's seventeenth studio album, Ballistic, Sadistic, set for release on January 24 via Silver Lining Music.

"Psycho Ward" is yet another example of the band's return to their roots with a contemporary twist. Issues founding guitarist, vocalist, producer and principal songwriter Jeff Waters of the track, "'Psycho Ward' takes us back to the musical vibe of Never, Neverland's 'Stonewall' but with a drastically-different lyrical theme: domestic violence and abuse. I've written quite a few songs on this subject since the '90s. But this song is the perfect combination of 'old-school' metal meeting the right lyrical and vocal delivery to get the point across. Enjoy, 'old-school' metal fans. Welcome, the new!"

Waters has posted some raw tracks laid down during the making of "Psycho Ward". Check out the clips below.

A name that should need no introduction in the metal world, Annihilator was forged in Canada in late 1984. Since then, the band has been touring and releasing records, selling millions of albums to date, nonstop, for over thirty years. Cited by bands like Megadeth, Pantera, Dream Theater, Children Of Bodom, Lamb Of God, Opeth, Trivium, and so many more as having influence on their music, Jeff Waters and Annihilator have continued to tour the world, year after year, whilst consistently putting out high-quality true-metal music. It takes a long time to reach legendary status, and no one can dispute that Annihilator are inspirations, teachers, legends, and a force demonstrating what hard work and love of your craft can bring to the world.

Produced, engineered, and mixed by Waters, Ballistic, Sadistic was recorded at the brand new, state of the art Watersound Studios UK, in Durham earlier this year with additional engineering and editing by bassist Rich Hinks and mastering by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California.

Ballistic, Sadistic will be available in limited-edition digipak, vinyl, and digital formats. For pre-orders, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Armed To The Teeth"

"The Attitude"

"Psycho Ward"

"I Am Warfare"

"Out With The Garbage"

"Dressed Up For Evil"

"Riot"

"One Wrong Move"

"Lip Service"

"The End Of The Lie"

"I Am Warfare" lyric video:

Annihilator lineup:

Jeff Waters - vocals, guitar

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums