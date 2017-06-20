ANNIHILATOR Guitarist AARON HOMMA In Praise Of Great Grandfather - "If It Weren't For Him I Wouldn't Be Here Doing What I Love"

On June 18th, Annhilator guitarist Aaron Homma posted the following message for Father's Day:

"Today is father's day. I want to take a minute to thank my great grandfather, whom I never got to meet, but am endlessly indebted to. He came from Japan when he was 18, and was the patriarch from one of the last samurai families. When he came here he fell in love with Canada and never left. He fought endlessly for the rights of Japanese Canadians. If it weren't for him I wouldn't be here doing what I love. Thank you."

Annihilator's current cross-Canada tour saw the band kick off their first date in Victoria, BC on June 13th and will see them travel east wrapping up the tour in Cornwall, ON July 1st during Canada Day weekend festivities. This is very big news for Canadian metal fans, both young and “older” whom have been waiting for an Annihilator tour to return to Canadian soil for over 20 years.

Support on this tour comes from Australia's Mason, whom was Annihilator’s support in Europe last year, and from Montreal, QC thrashers Mutank, who won the acclaimed Wacken Metal Battle Canada contest in 2014 and have also performed at Wacken Open Air.

The band’s founder, Jeff Waters, was asked how it feels to be “back” touring his home country: “I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada. It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It’s about time, eh?!”

The updated tour schedule, now including a Vancouver show, is as follows:

June

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells

24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

30 - Cornwall, ON - The House

July

1 - Cornwall, ON - The House