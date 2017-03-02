ANNIHILATOR Guitarist AARON HOMMA Posts Live Off The Floor: Episode 2 Playthrough Featuring KILLITOROUS Track "George Costanza's Father's Son"

Canadian technical death grind band Killitorous - featuring Annihilator guitarist Aaron Homma - have checked in with the following update:

"As many of you know we have been hard at work (i.e: bustin our balls) on a techy, blasty, party-infused new album. While Aaron was in the studio trackin' some sweet riffs, he teamed up with Hughes & Kettner to film a live off the floor playthrough for a track off Party, Grind."

Formed in 2006-07, Killitorous is formed of current as well as ex-members of Blind Witness, Vital Remains, Cryptopsy, The Kindred and Immersed, and is set by creating music in the light of the bands they grew up loving. Killitorous is excited to be releasing their debut album Party, Grind after so many years of hard work and perseverance.

