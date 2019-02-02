ANNIHILATOR Guitarist / Founder JEFF WATERS Posts First Look At Watersound Studios UK

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with the following behind-the-scenes look at life following hi move from Canada to the UK:

"Control room in Watersound Studios UK almost completed! Time for an Annihilator record to begin (studio record #17) and an awesome lineup of rock 'n roll clients coming to Durham, UK. A killer recording studio for guitarists, vocalists and bassists but additional gear en route in the next months to make it a top UK mixing facility. Highest-end room design by Douglas Dougherty at DACS."

As explained by Waters in a recent Facebook post about postponement of the band's fall 2018 tour, the new dates are in the poster below. He has checked in with the following update:

"This tour is going to KILL. Just going through the zillion bands to tour with us on this one... gotta make a special line-up here for many reasons. Since we postponed the For The Demented touring until the below dates, we will play some songs from it and songs the upcoming NEW studio CD! That should come out in Sept/Oct 2019, if we are lucky... and of course, some Alice In Hell gems and tributes, in honor of our fallen metal brother, Randy Rampage. Bigger production than usual, lots of energy, as always and some cool people joining us! Get tix now! Love to you all!

Waters' original Facebook post can be viewed below.

"So, I have been quiet about the passing of one of our previous and legendary singers, Randy Rampage, and as well about the upcoming headline tour(ing) next month. Hopefully, this video will explain the silence, why current tour dates are postponed and hint to you about new dates coming to you on Tuesday. On an unrelated note, construction on Watersound Studios UK (Durham, UK) is coming along nicely and will be a dream come true. Love to my Canadian family and love to my new UK family!"