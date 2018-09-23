ANNIHILATOR - New And Rescheduled Dates For European Tour 2019 Confirmed

As explained by Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters in a recent Facebook post about postponement of the band's fall 2018 tour, the new dates are in the poster below.

Waters: "Looks like most all tickets for this coming fall's tour will be honored for the 2019 shows in the poster. Also, there are a few NEW dates added in there! It is going to be an insane tour and there are rumors of some seriously special guests, bands and stage show to make this a once-in-a-lifetime tour! Get tix if you don't have them already!!! More infos soon!"

Waters' original Facebook post can be viewed below.

"So, I have been quiet about the passing of one of our previous and legendary singers, Randy Rampage, and as well about the upcoming headline tour(ing) next month. Hopefully, this video will explain the silence, why current tour dates are postponed and hint to you about new dates coming to you on Tuesday. On an unrelated note, construction on Watersound Studios UK (Durham, UK) is coming along nicely and will be a dream come true. Love to my Canadian family and love to my new UK family!"