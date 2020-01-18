ANNIHILATOR Posts Ballistic, Sadistic Album Documentary: Part 1 (Video)

Canadian heavy metal/thrash legends, Annihilator, have posted Part 1 of an album documentary on the making of their new album Ballistic, Sadistic. It was shot at Watersound Studios UK.

Annihilator released the shredding new lyric video for "Dressed Up For Evil". The latest single comes by way of the band's seventeenth studio album, Ballistic, Sadistic, set for release on January 24 via Silver Lining Music.

Founding guitarist / vocalist / producer, and principal songwriter Jeff Waters comments on the track, "Evil in the guise of a man; that's how I would describe the theme in this one. People who have no good in them. Destroying all in their way with abuse, lies, and negativity. Generally, just being a nasty human being and ruining lives in the name of money; thinking that it makes them special. It just makes them evil and a waste of life. Musically-speaking, this one is as old-school Annihilator metal as it gets. It's obvious that the vibe in this tune reminds us of the early days of the band; even extending back to the demo days from '84-'88. A highlight for me in this song is the legendary voice of Raven's John Gallagher on backing vocals with Durham's Kat Shevil Gillham (Winds Of Genocide). An honor to have John on this record and his voice helps make this song a killer. Oh, and lots of shred guitar, as some have been demanding for a while! We hope you like this one... we do!"

Produced, engineered, and mixed by Waters, Ballistic, Sadistic was recorded at the brand new, state of the art Watersound Studios UK, in Durham earlier this year with additional engineering and editing by bassist Rich Hinks and mastering by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California.

Ballistic, Sadistic will be available in limited-edition digipak, vinyl, and digital formats. For pre-orders, head here.

A name that should need no introduction in the metal world, Annihilator was forged in Canada in late 1984. Since then, the band has been touring and releasing records, selling millions of albums to date, nonstop, for over thirty years. Cited by bands like Megadeth, Pantera, Dream Theater, Children Of Bodom, Lamb Of God, Opeth, Trivium, and so many more as having influence on their music, Jeff Waters and Annihilator have continued to tour the world, year after year, whilst consistently putting out high-quality true-metal music. It takes a long time to reach legendary status, and no one can dispute that Annihilator are inspirations, teachers, legends, and a force demonstrating what hard work and love of your craft can bring to the world.

Tracklisting:

"Armed To The Teeth"

"The Attitude"

"Psycho Ward"

"I Am Warfare"

"Out With The Garbage"

"Dressed Up For Evil"

"Riot"

"One Wrong Move"

"Lip Service"

"The End Of The Lie"

"Armed To The Teeth" video:

"Psycho Ward" video:

"I Am Warfare" lyric video:

Annihilator lineup:

Jeff Waters - vocals, guitar

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums