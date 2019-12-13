ANNIHILATOR Premier "Armed To The Teeth" Music Video

Canadian heavy metal/thrash legends, Annihilator, have released the official video for "Armed To The Teeth", the opening track of the band's explosive seventeenth studio album, Ballistic, Sadistic.

Founding guitarist, vocalist, producer, and principal songwriter Jeff Waters issues of the track: "'Armed To The Teeth' is simply about how one should never judge a book by it's cover. If you poke a bear with a stick, abuse or bully someone, or treat a living creature with disrespect, be prepared that it might turn around and retaliate, far beyond what you ever thought possible. The retaliation could be ballistic and sadistic. Whether it's about a music industry jerk bullying an artist or about a kid being bullied on the way home from school, karma will catch up to you and bite you in the face. Someday. Although this is a very heavy and aggressive song, we chose to represent the subject by clips of a teen getting bullied; a serious, common, and relevant subject to touch on... and we thought it more appealing than showing this 53 year old musician taking shit from someone in the music biz! Enjoy the metal."

Produced, engineered, and mixed by Waters, Ballistic, Sadistic was recorded at the brand new, state of the art Watersound Studios UK, in Durham earlier this year with additional engineering and editing by bassist Rich Hinks and mastering by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California.

Ballistic, Sadistic will be available in limited-edition digipak, vinyl, and digital formats on January 24 via Silver Lining Music. For pre-orders, head here.

A name that should need no introduction in the metal world, Annihilator was forged in Canada in late 1984. Since then, the band has been touring and releasing records, selling millions of albums to date, nonstop, for over thirty years. Cited by bands like Megadeth, Pantera, Dream Theater, Children Of Bodom, Lamb Of God, Opeth, Trivium, and so many more as having influence on their music, Jeff Waters and Annihilator have continued to tour the world, year after year, whilst consistently putting out high-quality true-metal music. It takes a long time to reach legendary status, and no one can dispute that Annihilator are inspirations, teachers, legends, and a force demonstrating what hard work and love of your craft can bring to the world.

Tracklisting:

"Armed To The Teeth"

"The Attitude"

"Psycho Ward"

"I Am Warfare"

"Out With The Garbage"

"Dressed Up For Evil"

"Riot"

"One Wrong Move"

"Lip Service"

"The End Of The Lie"

"Psycho Ward" video:

"I Am Warfare" lyric video:

Annihilator lineup:

Jeff Waters - vocals, guitar

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums

(Photo - Kai Swillus)