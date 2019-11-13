ANNIHILATOR - Quality Live Video From Serbia Show Posted
November 13, 2019, an hour ago
Unstoppable and relentless, Annihilator have embarked on a 43-date, 18-country European Tour, which kicked off at Newcastle’s Riverside on October 12th. Founder / frontman Jeff Waters has posted live video from the band's November 11th show at SKC Fabrika in Novi Sad, Serbia. Fan-filmed video is also available.
Tour dates:
November
13 - Havana Club - Tel Aviv, Israel
15 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece
16 - Principal Club - Thessaloniki, Greece
17 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulgaria
19 - Quantic Club - Bucharest, Romania
20 - Form Space - Cluj-Napoca, Romania
21 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
22 - Szene - Wien, Austria
23 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland
24 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland
26 - Lido - Berlin, Germany
27 - Colos Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
28 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany<
29 - F-Haus - Jena, Germany
30 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany
02 - Red Club - Moscow, Russia
03 - Club Zal - Sankt Petersburg, Russia
For tickets, visit Annihilatormetal.com.
Lineup:
Jeff Waters (vocals/guitar)
Rich Hinks (bass)
Aaron Homma (guitar)
Fabio Alessandrini (drums)