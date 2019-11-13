ANNIHILATOR - Quality Live Video From Serbia Show Posted

Unstoppable and relentless, Annihilator have embarked on a 43-date, 18-country European Tour, which kicked off at Newcastle’s Riverside on October 12th. Founder / frontman Jeff Waters has posted live video from the band's November 11th show at SKC Fabrika in Novi Sad, Serbia. Fan-filmed video is also available.

Tour dates:

November

13 - Havana Club - Tel Aviv, Israel

15 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece

16 - Principal Club - Thessaloniki, Greece

17 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Quantic Club - Bucharest, Romania

20 - Form Space - Cluj-Napoca, Romania

21 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

22 - Szene - Wien, Austria

23 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

24 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

26 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

27 - Colos Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

28 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany<

29 - F-Haus - Jena, Germany

30 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

02 - Red Club - Moscow, Russia

03 - Club Zal - Sankt Petersburg, Russia

For tickets, visit Annihilatormetal.com.

Lineup:

Jeff Waters (vocals/guitar)

Rich Hinks (bass)

Aaron Homma (guitar)

Fabio Alessandrini (drums)