ANNIHILATOR - Rare Live Audio From 1991 Belfast Show Featuring Four-Piece Band Surfaces
April 8, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has posted an update drawing attention to a rare live laudio recording of the band from 1991, recently uploaded to YouTube.
"Judas Priest & Annihilator 1991. Belfast. Rare as heck! Just Jeff Waters on guitar, 4-piece."
The show took place at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 20th, 1991, when Annihilator was supporting Judas Priest on the Painkiller tour. The setlist was as follows:
"Intro: Crystal Ann"
"W.T.Y.D."
"The Fun Palace"
"Wicked Mystic"
"Road to Ruin"
"Phantasmagoria"
"Never Neverland"
"Stone Wall"
"Sixes and Sevens"
"Alison Hell"