ANNIHILATOR - Rare Live Audio From 1991 Belfast Show Featuring Four-Piece Band Surfaces

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has posted an update drawing attention to a rare live laudio recording of the band from 1991, recently uploaded to YouTube.

"Judas Priest & Annihilator 1991. Belfast. Rare as heck! Just Jeff Waters on guitar, 4-piece."

The show took place at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 20th, 1991, when Annihilator was supporting Judas Priest on the Painkiller tour. The setlist was as follows:

"Intro: Crystal Ann"

"W.T.Y.D."

"The Fun Palace"

"Wicked Mystic"

"Road to Ruin"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Never Neverland"

"Stone Wall"

"Sixes and Sevens"

"Alison Hell"