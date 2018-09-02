ANNIHILATOR's FABIO ALESSANDRINI Posts "W.T.Y.D" Drum Cam Footage From Dynamo Metal Fest 2018

Annihilator drummer Fabio Alessandrini has posted the following:

"Drum footage from our show at Dynamo Metal Fest 2018 in Eindhoven. Honoring Ray Hartmann the best I can!"

UK-based Bloodstock Open Air recently posted pro-shot footage of Annihilator in action in August 2017. Check it out below. The setlist was as follows:

"King Of The Kill"

"No Way Out"

"Set The World On Fire"

"W.T.Y.D."

"Twisted Lobotomy"

"Alison Hell"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Human Insecticide"

In the clip below, Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters talks new CD writing, off to the UK and news coming up there, festivals, the fan show in Munich, headline tour, and being sweaty and greasy with a Sambo shirt on.

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"We are totally fired up with announcing a two month European headline tour we ae calling A Tour For The Demented. This tour will start in October 2018 a run into December. Also exciting is that we are planning to bring a bigger-than-usual stage show with us, as venue sizes are increasing for us and we also want to give you the best visual experience we can. Annihilator has always been about the music and the live energy but A Tour For The Demented is going to be something to see as well! Get your tix and looking forward to seeing you all!"

