ANNIHILATOR - Tonight's Edmonton Show To Go Ahead As Planned Following Cancellation Of Calgary Date

Annihilator were forced to cancel their June 16th show in Calgary, Alberta after their tour bus broke down. They issued the following message to the fans:

"We are sitting on the side of a mountain (for the last 6 hours) having crew taxi to 2 towns to get rental vans and truck for gear. We will hit Calgary around midnight, finally sleep since the unreal Vancouver show, and then scoot up to Edmonton in the morning on a new bus. Honestly, Calgary was one of the shows we were dying to get to... raincheck. If some can get to Edmonton, we will meet yas. If not, we will come back."

The band's show in Edmonton, Alberta at the Starlite Room tonight (June 17th) is due to go ahead as planned.

The tour saw the band kick off their first date in Victoria, BC on June 13th and will see them travel east wrapping up the tour in Cornwall, ON July 1st during Canada Day weekend festivities. This is very big news for Canadian metal fans, both young and “older” whom have been waiting for an Annihilator tour to return to Canadian soil for over 20 years.

Support on this tour comes from Australia's Mason, whom was Annihilator’s support in Europe last year, and from Montreal, QC thrashers Mutank, who won the acclaimed Wacken Metal Battle Canada contest in 2014 and have also performed at Wacken Open Air.

The band’s founder, Jeff Waters, was asked how it feels to be “back” touring his home country: “I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada. It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It’s about time, eh?!”

The updated tour schedule, now including a Vancouver show, is as follows:

June

17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

18 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Center

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells

24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

30 - Cornwall, ON - The House

July

1 - Cornwall, ON - The House

(Photo - Jasmina Vrcko)