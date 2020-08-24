ANONYMUS - Canadian Thrash Legends Announce September Live Stream Concert From Quebec City's L'Anti Bar

Canadian thrash legends, Anonymus, have announced that they will be performing their first-ever live stream concert, hosted by District 7 Production, on September 5 from Quebec City's L'Anti Bar. Full details on watching the virtual concert can be found here.

The live stream is in support of the band's 12th studio album, La Bestia, released via label Bam&co Heavy this past June. Details below.

Tracklisting:

“Bajo Presión”

“Bicho Loco”

“Sobrevivir”

“Violencia Versus Violence” (featuring Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno from Black Bomb A)

“La Bestia”

“Máquinas”

“Cada loco con su tema”

“Tierra”

“Terremoto”

"Bicho Loco" video:

“Máquinas” video:

“Terremoto” video:

“Sobrevivir” video:

(Photo - Dani Rod)