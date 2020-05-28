ANONYMUS Debut "Terremoto" Music Video

Canadian thrash legends, Anonymus, will be releasing their 12th album, La Bestia”,on June 12 via label Bam&co Heavy. Known for their discography of both French and English releases, La Bestia is their first full length that will be completely in Spanish.

You may be asking why a Spanish album? Well since 3/4 of the band speaks Spanish. Drummer Carlos Araya is Chilean born, and Oscar (Lead Vocals and Bass) and Dan Souto (Guitars and Backing Vocals) are sons of Spanish immigrants it was time to make one.

The album's tracks were produced mainly by guitarist Jef Fortin as well as Colin Richardson who also produced 1999's Instinct and Jean-Francois Dagenais (Kataklysm) who produced 2006's Chapter Chaos Begins. The album also features the bilingual song “Violencia Versus Violence” with the participation of Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno Dhenain Le Bourhis of Black Bomb A (FR) along with a second bilingual track “Tierra” with Marco Calliari singing in Italian.

Anonymus explains their thoughts on the release: “We always try to surpass ourselves as musicians and we always try to write the best songs we can. It’s important to be loyal to what we do but we listen to the new bands and how the metal scene evolves. I think over the years we can feel an evolution in the band’s sound.”

Today, the band unveils their music video for their second single, “Terremoto”, produced by Kataklysm's Jef Dagenais.

The band comments about the track: "This one is a comparison between an earthquake and a man who deals with his problems like a shaking bull! The lyrics came with the title so it started from there. Sometimes a discussion doesn’t bring the solution, so you have to shake things up. Nothing more to say!"

Watch the video for “Terremoto” below, and pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Bajo Presión”

“Bicho Loco”

“Sobrevivir”

“Violencia Versus Violence” (featuring Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno from Black Bomb A)

“La Bestia”

“Máquinas”

“Cada loco con su tema”

“Tierra”

“Terremoto”

“Terremoto” video:

“Sobrevivir” video:

(Photo Credit: Sébastien Tacheron)