ANONYMUS Descend Into Insanity With "Bicho Loco" Music Video; Livestream Performance Announced

Canadian thrash legends, Anonymus, are have been having a busy summer during these COVID days. Unleashing their latest album La Bestia via label Bam&co Heavy this past June along with launching their own IPA beer (La Microbrasserie Le Fermentor), named in honour of their first Spanish release.

The band is sharing their next music video, "Bicho Loco", translated to "crazy bug" in English. It was directed by Mathieu Charest who previously created their music videos "Suffer The Consequences", and with Mononc Serge "Sous-Marin Brun", "L'Age de Biere", "Woodstock en Beauce". The video also stars well known Quebec actor Martin Dubreuil and follows his character as he descends into insanity from being his own worst enemy.

Watch the video below. The band adds about the track: "A song about a virus, cancer, a disease, something that eats you from inside, that comes and goes without warning. You don’t want that thing in your life, but no matter what, it’s there and you have to live and deal with it. Resonates with what is definitely occurring worldwide as of this moment."

In additional news, Anonymus will be hosting a live stream performance from L'Anti Bar & Spectacles in Quebec City on September 5. Full details on watching the virtual concert can be found here.

Anonymus unleashed their 12th album, La Bestia, on June 12th via label Bam&co Heavy. Details below.

Tracklisting:

“Bajo Presión”

“Bicho Loco”

“Sobrevivir”

“Violencia Versus Violence” (featuring Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno from Black Bomb A)

“La Bestia”

“Máquinas”

“Cada loco con su tema”

“Tierra”

“Terremoto”

“Máquinas” video:

“Terremoto” video:

“Sobrevivir” video:

(Photo - Dani Rod)