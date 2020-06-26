ANONYMUS – “La Bestia” Lyric Video Streaming

Canadian thrash legends Anonymus recently unleashed their 12th album La Bestia on June 12 via label Bam&co Heavy. Known for their discography of both French and English releases, La Bestia is their first full length that is completely in Spanish. You may be asking why a Spanish album? Well since 3/4 of the band speaks Spanish. Drummer Carlos Araya is Chilean born, and Oscar (Lead Vocals and Bass) and Dan Souto (Guitars and Backing Vocals) are sons of Spanish immigrants it was time to make one. A lyric video for the title track is streaming below:

The band reveals the story behind the track:

"This song is about a real story that happened here in Quebec. A father lost his mind over jealousy and killed his two kids for revenge. A very very sad story and still the father says he is not criminally responsible has he declared not remembering anything of it. He became the beast while doing this irreversible act of violence. The whole story had quite an impact on the population who were outraged with the verdict."

The album's tracks were produced mainly by guitarist Jef Fortin as well as Colin Richardson who also produced 1999's Instinct and Jean-Francois Dagenais (Kataklysm) who produced 2006's Chapter Chaos Begins. The album also features the bilingual song “Violencia Versus Violence” with the participation of Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno Dhenain Le Bourhis of Black Bomb A (FR) along with a second bilingual track “Tierra” with Marco Calliari singing in Italian.

Anonymus explains their thoughts on the release: “We always try to surpass ourselves as musicians and we always try to write the best songs we can. It’s important to be loyal to what we do but we listen to the new bands and how the metal scene evolves. I think over the years we can feel an evolution in the band’s sound.”

Tracklisting:

“Bajo Presión”

“Bicho Loco”

“Sobrevivir”

“Violencia Versus Violence” (featuring Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno from Black Bomb A)

“La Bestia”

“Máquinas”

“Cada loco con su tema”

“Tierra”

“Terremoto”

“Terremoto” video:

“Sobrevivir” video:

(Photo Credit: Dani Rod)