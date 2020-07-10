ANONYMUS Release Live In-Studio Video For "Máquinas"

Canadian thrash legends Anonymus unleashed their 12th album, La Bestia, on June 12th via label Bam&co Heavy. Known for their discography of both French and English releases, La Bestia is their first full length that is completely in Spanish. You may be asking why a Spanish album? Well since 3/4 of the band speaks Spanish, drummer Carlos Araya is Chilean born, and Oscar (lead vocals, bass) and Dan Souto (guitars) are sons of Spanish immigrants, it was time to make one. Today, the band shares their new music video recorded live in-studio for their track “Máquinas”

The band reveals the story behind the track:

"This song is inspired by all the movies that we saw over the years that related to the machines that are taking over humans. We are not very far away from that, except that it’s not happening in the way that we thought. I mean who can live now without an iPhone or iPad or living without the internet and Google, YouTube, Facebook. Ok maybe it’s not like the movies in which humans were attacked by malefic robots, but it’s a different attack and we are losing the battle."

The album's tracks were produced mainly by guitarist Jef Fortin as well as Colin Richardson who also produced 1999's Instinct and Jean-Francois Dagenais (Kataklysm) who produced 2006's Chapter Chaos Begins. The album also features the bilingual song “Violencia Versus Violence” with the participation of Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno Dhenain Le Bourhis of Black Bomb A (FR) along with a second bilingual track “Tierra” with Marco Calliari singing in Italian.

Anonymus explains their thoughts on the release: “We always try to surpass ourselves as musicians and we always try to write the best songs we can. It’s important to be loyal to what we do but we listen to the new bands and how the metal scene evolves. I think over the years we can feel an evolution in the band’s sound.”

Tracklisting:

“Bajo Presión”

“Bicho Loco”

“Sobrevivir”

“Violencia Versus Violence” (featuring Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno from Black Bomb A)

“La Bestia”

“Máquinas”

“Cada loco con su tema”

“Tierra”

“Terremoto”

“Terremoto” video:

“Sobrevivir” video:

(Photo Credit: Dani Rod)