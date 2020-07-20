ANONYMUS Team Up With Microbrasserie Le Fermentor For New 6.66% Brut IPA Beer "La Bestia"

Canadian thrash legends, Anonymus, are celebrating their recently unleashed 12th studio album, La Bestia (Bam&Co Heavy) with the launch of their own IPA beer, named in honour of their first Spanish release.

Best known for his shredding skills as guitarist and producer for his band Anonymus, Jef Fortin is proud to demonstrate his other passion... brewing beer!

In 2017, partnering with Reanimator growler Patrick Martin (which Fortin has produced their 2015 album 'Horns Up' along with their upcoming 2020 full length), the two joined forces to open La Microbrasserie Le Fermentor in L'Assomption, QC. Located 40 km east of Montreal, beers crafted at Le Fermentor have been receiving great praise from local connaisseurs. With the demand from their thirsty clientele, the operators of Le Fermentor have expanded to bottle their collection of beers. These beers are distributed in the province of Quebec for the time being, but the duo of Fortin and Martin are ambitious to expand and look forward to what the future may hold.

The Anonymus limited-edition beer "La Bestia" is a 6.66 alc/vol dry IPA, which was dry-hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Mosaic hops. Those American hops bring out the citrus, pine, and tropical fruit aromas. Poured into a glass, it reveals a yellow liquid with a nice white head that is very easy to drink.

Anonymus' "La Bestia" IPA is also available for online order at lefermentor.com/boutique along with a special “Mercre-death” beer launch party hosted by the band on July 22nd at Microbrasserie Le Fermentor (located at 355 Boulevard de l'Ange-Gardien, L'Assomption). The event will begin at 7 pm local time. Full event details can be found here.

Anonymus unleashed their La Bestia album on June 12. Known for their discography of both French and English releases, La Bestia is their first full length that is completely in Spanish. You may be asking why a Spanish album? Well since 3/4 of the band speaks Spanish, drummer Carlos Araya is Chilean born, and Oscar (lead vocals, bass) and Dan Souto (guitars) are sons of Spanish immigrants, it was time to make one. Today, the band shares their new music video recorded live in-studio for their track “Máquinas”

The band reveals the story behind the track:

"This song is inspired by all the movies that we saw over the years that related to the machines that are taking over humans. We are not very far away from that, except that it’s not happening in the way that we thought. I mean who can live now without an iPhone or iPad or living without the internet and Google, YouTube, Facebook. Ok maybe it’s not like the movies in which humans were attacked by malefic robots, but it’s a different attack and we are losing the battle."

The album's tracks were produced mainly by guitarist Jef Fortin as well as Colin Richardson who also produced 1999's Instinct and Jean-Francois Dagenais (Kataklysm) who produced 2006's Chapter Chaos Begins. The album also features the bilingual song “Violencia Versus Violence” with the participation of Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno Dhenain Le Bourhis of Black Bomb A (FR) along with a second bilingual track “Tierra” with Marco Calliari singing in Italian.

Anonymus explains their thoughts on the release: “We always try to surpass ourselves as musicians and we always try to write the best songs we can. It’s important to be loyal to what we do but we listen to the new bands and how the metal scene evolves. I think over the years we can feel an evolution in the band’s sound.”

Tracklisting:

“Bajo Presión”

“Bicho Loco”

“Sobrevivir”

“Violencia Versus Violence” (featuring Carlos Maldos of Lethal Creation (MX) and Arno from Black Bomb A)

“La Bestia”

“Máquinas”

“Cada loco con su tema”

“Tierra”

“Terremoto”

“Terremoto” video:

“Sobrevivir” video: