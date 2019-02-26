ANOTHER DAY DAWNS Release “Psycho” Music Video

Lehighton, PA hard rock band Another Day Dawns has released the official music video for "Psycho", off of their new EP, A Different Life, set for release on February 26th.

"As an unsigned band with this being our first video, we are glad we waited till now and did it right. It's our hope this video, coupled with our songwriting, will put us up top with the higher end bands that we all aspire to be like," says vocalist Dakota Sean.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting for A Different Life:

"Rage"

"Psycho"

"All Of Me"

"The Broken"

In live news, catch Another Day Dawns in concert at the following venues:

March

2 - Stage West - Scranton, PA

8 - Hot Shots Bar & Grill - Westville, NJ

9 - Levels Bar & Grill - Scranton, PA

16 - Hammerhead Lounge - Northampton, PA

30 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA



April

5 - Scott Church Studios - Lebanon, PA

19 - 1st Street Sports Bar - Lehighton, PA

27 - Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA



May

2 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA (opening for The Winery Dogs)

For further details, visit Another Day Dawns on Facebook.