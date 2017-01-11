ANTARKTIS Featuring IN MOURNING, Ex-OCTOBER TIDE Members Ink Deal With Agonia Records

Sweden’s Antarktis has signed a record deal with Agonia Records. The group features two full-time members of In Mourning, who instead of entertaining the fact of being labeled as a side project, decided to dedicate their time and venture off into a territory uncharted by their mother band.

Said members are guitarists Björn Pettersson and Tobias Netzell (ex-October Tide), both co-founders. In Antarktis, they're accompanied by vocalist and bassist Daniel Jansson (Ikhon) together with drummer Jonas Martinsson (Me The Tiger, Necrosavant). The band is currently working on a debut album.

Commented Antarktis: "We are super stoked to announce that we are getting on board with Agonia Records for future collaborations! We have been silent for some time now but we're working on a full length album and we might have some additional stuff coming up too. Good vibes.”

Antarktis first started out as an after work side project from Björn and Tobias many years ago. A few songs were made but the idea of a band was laid on ice before it ever saw the light of day. Years later ideas were picked up again and given new life in 2013 by a complete band lineup consisting of Björn and Tobias in company of Jonas on drums and Daniel on bass and lead vocals. A debut EP was recorded under former band name, Majalis.

As a band consisting only of members being a part of other musical acts, Antarktis might be considered somewhat of a side project, but a side project in the shape of a real band getting great portions of dedication and love from its members. Since the release of the debut EP, the band has done a bunch of live shows, festivals and a shorter tour. Steadily growing closer as a unit, continuously writing and working on new material.

Lineup:

Daniel Jansson - Bass/Vocals

Björn Pettersson - Guitar

Tobias Netzell - Guitar

Jonas Martinsson - Drums

(Photo - Pierre Stam)