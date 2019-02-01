ANTHONY VINCENT Performs METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" In 20 Styles Including "THE DOORS", "THE BEATLES", "DAVID BOWIE", "THE POLICE" And More; Video

Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs has released his newest video, Metallica's "Enter Sandman" in 20 Styles. His newest auditory kaleidoscope renders the metal classic in the style of such diverse bands as Owl City, John Denver and The Doors as well as exploring genres as varied as lo fi hip hop, yodeling, and synthwave.

"I want to start showcasing more metal and rock songs in non metal styles to show non metal listeners that metal and rock songs are just as good if not better than what they listen to. Or I just want to hear bad things sung in nice ways. OK, a little bit of both." - Anthony Vincent

Style Llst:

1. Metallica

2. Eurythmics

3. The Chordettes

4. Stevie Wonder

5. The Beatles

6. Haddaway

7. The Police

8. Owl City

9. The Doors

10. The Weather Girls

11. Cafe music - Jazz & Bossa nova 24/7 stream on youtube

12. lo fi hip hop beats to chill, study, relax, and sleep to

13. Hans Zimmer

14. Yodeling

15. Synthwave

16. Acapella

17. Parliament-Funkadelic

18. Lil Uzi Vert

19. David Bowie

20. John Denver