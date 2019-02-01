ANTHONY VINCENT Performs METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" In 20 Styles Including "THE DOORS", "THE BEATLES", "DAVID BOWIE", "THE POLICE" And More; Video
February 1, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs has released his newest video, Metallica's "Enter Sandman" in 20 Styles. His newest auditory kaleidoscope renders the metal classic in the style of such diverse bands as Owl City, John Denver and The Doors as well as exploring genres as varied as lo fi hip hop, yodeling, and synthwave.
"I want to start showcasing more metal and rock songs in non metal styles to show non metal listeners that metal and rock songs are just as good if not better than what they listen to. Or I just want to hear bad things sung in nice ways. OK, a little bit of both." - Anthony Vincent
Style Llst:
1. Metallica
2. Eurythmics
3. The Chordettes
4. Stevie Wonder
5. The Beatles
6. Haddaway
7. The Police
8. Owl City
9. The Doors
10. The Weather Girls
11. Cafe music - Jazz & Bossa nova 24/7 stream on youtube
12. lo fi hip hop beats to chill, study, relax, and sleep to
13. Hans Zimmer
14. Yodeling
15. Synthwave
16. Acapella
17. Parliament-Funkadelic
18. Lil Uzi Vert
19. David Bowie
20. John Denver