ANTHONY VINCENT Performs QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody" In 42 Styles Including "OZZY OSBOURNE", "DREAM THEATER", "GHOST", "TOOL" And More; Video
October 26, 2018, an hour ago
Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs has released his newest video, Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 42 Styles, including such diverse artists and bands as Dream Theater, Frank Sinatra, Ozzy Osbourne, Scott Joplin, Ghost, Tool and Bobby McFerrin. Watch the video below.
"I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song. Being away from social media was very good for me an I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media. Also, I want to thank E Rock of course for hopping on to make the Dream Theater part possible, because I can't shred on guitar. But i can shred on the bass! Who knew! Erock and I also have an album coming out in November, we started a band called Riptide and we will be releasing our next single within weeks." - Anthony Vincent
Style List:
1. Queen
2. Me
3. The Chordettes
4. Johnny Cash
5. David Bowie
6. Ozzy Osbourne
7. Frank Sinatra
8. Sam Cooke
9. Boyz II Men
10. Daft Punk
11. Janis Joplin
12. Scott Joplin (King Of Ragtime)
13. Skrillex
14. Hendrix (Michael Winslow Version)
15. Kenny G
16. Bobby McFerrin
17. Star Wars
18. N.W.A.
19. Kendrick Lamar
20. System Of A Down
21. Elvis Presley
22. BOLLYWOOD
23. Bad Religion
24. Bruno Mars
25. Death Grips
26. Chuck Berry
27. Michael jackson
28. The Clash
29. Ray Charles
30. Aretha Franklin
31. Soggy Bottom Boys
32. Death
33. ABBA
34. Ghost
35. Muse
36. Vitas
37. Medieval Music
38. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
39. Tool
40. Prince
41. Nirvana
42. Dream Theater