ANTHRAX - 3LP Edition Of Kings Among Scotland Out Now

Anthrax have released the 3LP version of their 2018 live release, Kings Among Scotland,. Get your copy here.

The two-hour Kings Among Scotland was recorded on February 15th, 2017 at the band's sold-out concert at Barrowland Ballroom, the historic venue in Glasgow. The package incorporates the band's entire live show, and includes gems like "Madhouse", "I Am The Law", "Breathing Lightning" and "Indians". The DVD also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere, plus a "gear rundown" from each of the band members.

Kings Among Scotland was produced, directed, filmed and edited for Film24Productions by Paul M. Green, with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston.