ANTHRAX And KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announce Openers For Co-Headlining Killthrax Tour; THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Serving As Main Support On All Dates

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax announced in December that they will hit the road this spring to co-headline a 27-date North American tour. The bands' itinerary will also include an April 15th appearance at the Texas Independence Festival in Austin, as well as each band headlining two solo shows separate from the double bill.

With Anthrax and KsE rotating the closing slot over the course of the dates, the tour will hit the ground on March 29th in Montclair, NJ and then criss-cross the continent, wrapping up in Boston on May 7th. The intense and dynamic The Devil Wears Prada will provide direct support on all dates.

Multi-tasking Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta will perform solo as Jasta and open the first 10 shows of the tour - including the two Killswitch Engage headline shows that do not feature Anthrax.

Pittsburgh's Code Orange, who are being hailed as one of the most exciting metal acts of 2017 with the release of their new album Forever, will open all of the dates thereafter. Code Orange jump on the tour on April 11th.

Tickets are on sale via the Anthrax site, the KsE site, and the TDWP site. Please visit those locations for all details regarding ticketing.

"Anthrax and Killswitch will be a really good blend for fans," said Anthrax's Charlie Benante. "We both play metal, but we play two different forms of the genre. I think fans of both bands are in for a 'Total Explosion of the Senses’.” Added the band's Frank Bello, "This Anthrax/KSE tour is a powerful ball of energy ready to unleash the metal in the US."

"Anthrax and Killswitch - KillThrax! Holy crap!," said Scott Ian. "I am so excited about these upcoming shows with our old friends Killswitch Engage. Get out your pit pants and start stretching now for all the glorious action and fun!"

KsE singer Jesse Leach echoed Anthrax's enthusiasm about the upcoming trek, saying, "We are so stoked to tour with thrash legends Anthrax! We are sure this will bring a powerhouse of a live show with the combination of both bands. This is, hands down, the most excited we've been to tour alongside a band in a long while. This will be one you won't want to miss. KillThrax is coming for you!!!!"

"I rarely get to tour with Jasta and since the rest of my year is booked up with Hatebreed tours, I jumped at the chance to hit the road and debut some new Jasta songs with some of my favorite people in metal," said Jamey Jasta. "Not only is the tour hitting some of my favorite cities to play, the lineup offers something for every generation of metal and hardcore fan. Come out early and get the pit started with us!"

Tour dates:



March

29 - The Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ *&

30 - Express Live - Columbus, OH **&

31 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL (Anthrax only)

31 - The International - Knoxville, TN (KsE only) &



April

1 - Little River Casino - Manistee, MI (Anthrax only)

1 - Norva - Norfolk, VA (KsE only) &

3 - The Fillmore - ilver Springs, MD &

4 - The Dome - Wallingford, CT *&

5 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA *&

7 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI *&

8 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI ** &

9 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *&

11 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC **#

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA **#

13 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL *#

15 - Texas Independence Festival - Austin, TX **#

16 - Boggus Ford Events Center - Pharr, TX **#

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#

18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#

20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#

23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#



May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#



* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange

(Photo - Ignacio Galvez)